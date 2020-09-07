UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded five facts of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out three humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 1,320 food kits to residents of Daraa, Hasakah and Aleppo provinces.

Additionally, 390 Syrian refugees, including 117 women and 199 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 45 explosive devices.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

13 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

13 minutes ago

Member of Belarusian Opposition Council Says Unabl ..

2 minutes ago

Tianjin Teda continue losing streak in Chinese Sup ..

2 minutes ago

Cognitive Pilot Tech Company Testing Driverless Tr ..

2 minutes ago

'Flying Tiger' MM Aalam' s historical contribution ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.