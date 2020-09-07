Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded five facts of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out three humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 1,320 food kits to residents of Daraa, Hasakah and Aleppo provinces.

Additionally, 390 Syrian refugees, including 117 women and 199 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 45 explosive devices.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.