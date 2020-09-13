Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded five facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - four, Idlib - one. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry added that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of Aleppo and Raqqa provinces.

Additionally, 394 Syrian refugees, including 118 women and 201 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 59 explosive devices.