Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 5 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 3, Aleppo - 2. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry added that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day in Aleppo, Mushrefa and Raqqa provinces, having delivered 440 food packages.

Also in the given period, 533 Syrian refugees, including 160 women and 272 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 23 explosive devices.

