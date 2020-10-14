UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian military has recorded five violations of ceasefire in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish military has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered five instances of firing in the Latakia province (according to the Syrian side, there were 37 instances of firing, including 29 in Idlib, five in Aleppo and eight in Latakia). The Turkish side has registered 19 instances of firing (none was confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

The center has carried one humanitarian operation over the past day delivering 440 food kits to residents of Deir ez-Zor province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 440 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 132 women and 225 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 23 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death t ..

6 minutes ago

Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students h ..

6 minutes ago

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

18 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.