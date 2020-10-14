Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian military has recorded five violations of ceasefire in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish military has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered five instances of firing in the Latakia province (according to the Syrian side, there were 37 instances of firing, including 29 in Idlib, five in Aleppo and eight in Latakia). The Turkish side has registered 19 instances of firing (none was confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

The center has carried one humanitarian operation over the past day delivering 440 food kits to residents of Deir ez-Zor province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 440 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 132 women and 225 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 23 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.