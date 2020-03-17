UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian military has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey did not record any truce breaches in the same period, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 5 cases of firing in the provinces of: Aleppo - 4, Hama - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any cases of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 577,000 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon since July 2018.

"Since 18 July 2018, a total of 577,365 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states," it said, adding that 182,117 people returned from Lebanon and 395,248 from Jordan.

The ministry noted that no refugees returned to Syria from foreign countries over the last 24 hours.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land and destroyed 27 explosive devices.

World

