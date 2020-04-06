UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violations recorded 5 facts of opening fire in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violation in Latakia province," the bulletin said.

Russian military has not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

