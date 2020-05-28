UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 4

Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered five ceasefire violations in the preceding 24 hours, compared to four such breaches recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered five ceasefire violations in the preceding 24 hours, compared to four such breaches recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered five incidents of hostilities in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered four violations: one in Aleppo province, and three in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin, posted on Facebook.

Both Russian and Turkish officials had only recorded one ceasefire violation in Latakia province on Wednesday.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 65 Syrian refugees, including 20 women and 33 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. On Tuesday, the ministry reported that 78 refugees had returned from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have cleared 5.2 acres of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces of mines over the past day.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.

