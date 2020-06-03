UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered five incidents of hostilities in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one violation in Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a further 23 Syrian refugees, including seven women and 12 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops had demined 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces over the past day and defused 41 explosive devices.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.

