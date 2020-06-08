Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 1

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered five ceasefire violations over the past day, compared to one such breach recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered two incidents of hostilities in Aleppo province and three in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one violation in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

A total of four ceasefire violations were reported by Russian officials on Sunday, compared to one breach of the truce in Idlib province registered by Turkish officials.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 37 Syrian refugees, including 12 women and 19 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. On Sunday, the ministry reported that 24 refugees had returned from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have cleared 4.4 acres of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces of mines over the past day.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria.