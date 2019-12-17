Russia Registers 50 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 50 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 40 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 50 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (19), Aleppo (8), Idlib (16), Hama (7). The Turkish side has registered ... [forty] cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Latakia (5), Aleppo (4), Idlib (30), Hama (1)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not conducted any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,167 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 409 people ([including] 98 women and 165 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 758 people ([including] 259 women and 441 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said, adding that no internally displaced Syrians had returned home over the given period.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Three residential buildings, a school and an electric substation have been restored over the past day in Syria, the ministry also said.