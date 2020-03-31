UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 500 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 24 Hours - Operational Staff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:17 PM

Russia Registers 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours - Operational Staff

Russia has registered 500 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 2,337, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russia has registered 500 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 2,337, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in 24 regions in Russia is 500," the statement read.

Moscow has registered 387 new cases of COVID-19, according to the statement.

In addition, eight patients died from the disease in Moscow, St.Petersburg, the Vladimir region and the Penza region over the last 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to 17.

So far, 73 regions across the country have been hit by the disease and 121 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

