Russia Registers 5,159 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,159 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,394 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 861,423, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,159 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,546 (30 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 861,423, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 691 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 182 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 177 new cases (compared to 693, 196 and 172 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Pskov Region.

A total of 144 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (79 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,351.

As many as 7,878 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,420 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 661,471.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 29.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 247,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.