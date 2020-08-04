UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 5,159 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 5,159 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,159 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,394 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 861,423, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,159 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,546 (30 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 861,423, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 691 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 182 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 177 new cases (compared to 693, 196 and 172 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Pskov Region.

A total of 144 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (79 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,351.

As many as 7,878 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,420 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 661,471.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 29.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 247,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Russia Died Pskov Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension of Domestic Pass ..

12 minutes ago

Ahmed Bin Mohammed announces decision to postpone ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia seeks to appeal its loss before the W ..

24 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific mounts more international flights fro ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai to host one of ..

31 minutes ago

Govt move to give autonomy to SBP lauded: Mian Zah ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.