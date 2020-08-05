Russia Registers 5,204 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,204 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,159 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 866,627, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,204 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,342 (25.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 866,627, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 687 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 181 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 169 new cases (compared to 691, 182 and 177 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the city of Sevastopol.

A total of 139 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (144 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,490.

As many as 7,555 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,878 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 669,026.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 29.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 246,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.