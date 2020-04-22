Russia Registers 5,236 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,236 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,999, the national coronavirus response response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,236 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,999, the national coronavirus response response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,236 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 78 regions. Of these, 2,275 (or 43.

4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 57,999 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 9.9 percent increase from Tuesday's 52,763.

Of all the new cases, 2,548 have been registered in Moscow, 631 in Moscow region and 294 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 57 to 513 from the previously reported 456.

As many as 547 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 4,420 from 3,873.