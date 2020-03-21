Russia Registers 53 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Toll Reaches 306 - Monitoring Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russia has registered 53 new cases of the coronavirus in 18 regions over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 306, the country's coronavirus response center reported on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 Hours, Russia registered 53 cases of the coronavirus infection in 18 regions," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, 17 cases were detected in the Moscow region, six in the capital of Moscow, five in the Republic of Tatarstan, four in the Nizhny Novgorod region, three in the Sverdlovsk region, two each in the Tula and Kaliningrad regions and St. Petersburg, as well as in the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic and the Krasnodar region, among others.

The center added that 16 patients, including three foreign nationals, have recovered since the outbreak in the country.