Russia Registers 5,394 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,394 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,427 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 856,264, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,413 (26.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 856,264, with the daily increase amounting to 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 693 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 196 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 172 new cases (compared to 664, 199 and 168 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 79 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (70 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,207.

As many as 3,420 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,648 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 653,593.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 29 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 252,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.