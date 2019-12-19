Russia Registers 54 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 54 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 51 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 54 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 18 in Idlib, 16 in Latakia, 12 in Aleppo and eight in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 51 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 42 in Idlib, eight in Latakia and one in Aleppo," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the Russian military has conducted three humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.048 tonnes to the residents of Quneitra province, 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

925 tonnes to the residents of Aleppo province and 1,000 food sets with a total weight of 4.9 tonnes to the residents of Raqqa province.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center stated.

"Over the past day, in total 1,125 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 342 people, including 103 women and 175 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 783 people, including 235 women and 399 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

A total of six internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period, the center added.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices, the center added.