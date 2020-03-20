UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 54 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russia Registers 54 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

A total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in nine regions of Russia in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in nine regions of Russia in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 54 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens in nine regions," the report said.

According to the report, 33 cases were registered in Moscow, six in Yakutia, four in St.

Petersburg and the Samara region, two in the Kirov and Novosibirsk regions, one each in the Moscow, Ulyanovsk and Tyumen regions.

The new addition brings the total of infection cases in the country to 253.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours to a total of 12 since the start of the monitoring period, while 27,487 people remain under medical monitoring for potential symptoms of the infection as of March 19, the report said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kirov Ulyanovsk Tyumen Samara Novosibirsk St. Petersburg March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

17 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges Ulema-e-Ikram to guide p ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits corona manag ..

1 minute ago

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visits isolation ..

1 minute ago

US European Command Registers 35 Coronavirus Cases ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Says US Should Stop Blaming Others for Own ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.