Russia Registers 54 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in nine regions of Russia in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 54 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens in nine regions," the report said.

According to the report, 33 cases were registered in Moscow, six in Yakutia, four in St.

Petersburg and the Samara region, two in the Kirov and Novosibirsk regions, one each in the Moscow, Ulyanovsk and Tyumen regions.

The new addition brings the total of infection cases in the country to 253.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours to a total of 12 since the start of the monitoring period, while 27,487 people remain under medical monitoring for potential symptoms of the infection as of March 19, the report said.