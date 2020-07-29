Russia Registers 5,475 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,475 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,395 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 828,990, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,475 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,465 (26.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The total case count has thus reached 828,990, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 671 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 223 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 173 new cases (compared to 674, 209 and 187 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 169 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (150 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,673.

As many as 8,116 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,888 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 620,333.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 27.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 260,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical mon