Russia Registers 55 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 55 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 47 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 55 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 21 in Idlib, 16 in Latakia, 12 in Hama and six in Aleppo. The Turkish party has registered 47 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 20 in Idlib, 19 in Latakia, six in Aleppo and two in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not conducted humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.