Russia Registers 5,509 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 5,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,475 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 834,499, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,509 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,361 (24.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The total case count has thus reached 834,499, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 678 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 215 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 172 new cases (compared to 671, 223 and 179 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 129 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (169 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,802.

As many as 9,322 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,116 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 629,655.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 27.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 261,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

More Stories From World

