Russia Registers 56 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:00 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 56 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 56 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 17 in Latakia, 13 in Aleppo, 19 in Idlib and 7 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 36 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 2 in Latakia, 30 in Idlib and 4 in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, more than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 1,312 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 205 people (62 women and 105 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,107 people (332 women and 565 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the given period, the center stated.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

