Russia Registers 5,642 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,642 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 52,763, the national coronavirus response response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,642 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 78 regions. Of these, 2,567 (or 45.

5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 52,763 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions.

Of all the new cases, 3,083 have been registered in Moscow, 718 in Moscow region and 127 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 51 to 456 over the past 24 hours.

As many as 427 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 3,873.