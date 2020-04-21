UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 5,642 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 5,642 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,642 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 52,763, the national coronavirus response response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,642 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 52,763, the national coronavirus response response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,642 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 78 regions. Of these, 2,567 (or 45.

5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 52,763 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions.

Of all the new cases, 3,083 have been registered in Moscow, 718 in Moscow region and 127 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 51 to 456 over the past 24 hours.

As many as 427 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 3,873.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at A ..

53 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches safety equipment to 49 hospitals i ..

55 seconds ago

Singapore reports over 1,000 COVID-19 new cases, t ..

57 seconds ago

Two more cases of corona confirmed in Mirpurkhas

58 seconds ago

Mobile phone imports increase 75.88pc to US $ 979. ..

1 minute ago

Violation of lockdown, huge rush witness in capita ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.