Russia Registers 57 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 57 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 55 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 57 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 15 in Latakia, 15 in Aleppo, 17 in Idlib and 10 in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 55 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 17 in Latakia, 36 in Idlib, one in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, almost 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,373 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 430 people ([including] 129 women and 220 children) left Lebanon for Syria via Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 943 people ([including] 283 women and 481 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.7 acres) of territory and defused 39 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center stated.