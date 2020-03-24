Russia Registers 57 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 57 new COVID-19 cases in 14 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected reaching 495, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia has registered 57 new COVID-19 cases in 14 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected reaching 495, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 57 cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been registered in 14 regions in Russia," the response center said in a statement, adding that the case count has now increased to 495.

The total number of new cases includes 28 registered in Moscow, the center added.

According to the Russian coronavirus response center, five patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who have recovered amounting to 22.

All the 57 infected persons have recently returned from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation, the coronavirus response center said, adding that all those who have been in contact with the infected people have been established and will be placed under medical examination.