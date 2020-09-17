UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5,762 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,762 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,670 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,085,281, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,762 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,670 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,085,281, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,762 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,351 (23.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total tally has reached 1,085,281.

Moscow recorded 730 cases, St. Petersburg registered 211 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 177 new cases.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 144 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,061, and 5,754 recoveries, taking the total to 895,868.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 41.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 230,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

