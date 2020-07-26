Russia Registers 5,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,765 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,871 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 812,485, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,765 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,427 (24.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The daily increase thus totaled 0.7 percent.

A total of 77 COVID-19 patients have died in Russia in the past 24 hours (146 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,269.

Moscow has registered 683 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 241 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 192 new cases (compared to 648, 251 and 193 yesterday, respectively).

Over 3,100 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,366 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 600,250.