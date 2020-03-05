Russia Registers 58 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 58 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 39 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 58 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (15), Idlib (30), Aleppo (12) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 39 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (29) and Aleppo (10)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that about 850 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the given period.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 842 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 194 people (including 58 women and 99 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 648 people (including 194 women and 330 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of refugees.