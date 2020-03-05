UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 58 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Russia Registers 58 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 58 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 39 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 58 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 39 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 58 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (15), Idlib (30), Aleppo (12) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 39 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (29) and Aleppo (10)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that about 850 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the given period.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 842 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 194 people (including 58 women and 99 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 648 people (including 194 women and 330 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Dutch Ambassador

4 minutes ago

NOKIA Phones To Feature In No Time To Die As Offic ..

15 minutes ago

Flowers, ornamental plants' sale increase with sta ..

9 minutes ago

KP Minister directs increase in number of low cost ..

9 minutes ago

Militants kill five police in Nigeria's restive no ..

9 minutes ago

Defending champions Australia to face India in wom ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.