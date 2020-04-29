Russia Registers 5,841 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,841 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,411 yesterday), bringing the total to 99,399, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,841 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,411 yesterday), bringing the total to 99,399, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,841 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 2,624 (or 44.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 99,399 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 6.

2 percent increase from 93,558 the day before.

Of all the new cases, 2,220 have been registered in Moscow, 686 in Moscow region and 290 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,075, 523 and 198, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 108 (72 yesterday) to 972.

As many as 1,830 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,110 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 10,286.