Russia Registers 5,849 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,849 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,622, the national coronavirus response response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,849 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,622, the national coronavirus response response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,849 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 2,697 (or 46.

1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 68,622 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 9.3 percent increase from 62,773 the day before.

Of all the new cases, 2,957 have been registered in Moscow, 611 in Moscow region and 253 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 60 to 615 from the previously reported 555.

As many as 677 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 5,568 from 4,891.

