Russia Registers 5,871 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,871 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,848 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 806,720, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,871 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 806,720..

Moscow has registered 648 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 251 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 193 new cases (compared to 645, 248 and 196 yesterday, respectively).

The lowest number of new cases were detected in the Jewish Autonomous Region, with three new cases and the Chukotka Autonomous Region, registering one case in the past 24 hours.

As many as 146 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (154 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,192.

A total of 8,366 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,444 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 597,140.

