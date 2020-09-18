UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:58 PM

Russia has registered 5,905 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,762 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,091,186, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,905 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,762 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,091,186, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,905 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,446 (24.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total tally has reached 1,091,186.

Moscow recorded 805 cases, St.

Petersburg registered 206 cases, and the Rostov region confirmed 172 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 134 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,195, and 5,339 recoveries, taking the total to 901,207.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 42 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 233,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

