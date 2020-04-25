UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 5,966 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total At 74,588 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

Russia has registered 5,966 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,588, the national coronavirus response response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russia has registered 5,966 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,588, the national coronavirus response response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,966 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 48.

9 percent have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

Of all the new cases, 2,617 have been registered in Moscow, 605 in the Moscow region and 215 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 66 to 681.

As many as 682 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 6,250.

