Russia Registers 5th Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine, EpiVacCorona-N
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry has registered the fifth homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona-N, the State Medicines Registry said on Thursday.
"EpiVacCorona-N. A vaccine based on peptide antigens for the prevention of COVID-19. date of state registration: August 26, 2021," the document read.
In its vaccination drive, Russia is using Sputnik V and three other homegrown vaccines CoviVac, EpiVacCorona, and Sputnik Light.