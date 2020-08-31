Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded six facts of opening fire, including five in the Aleppo province and one in Latakia. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Damascus province.

Additionally, a further 411 Syrian refugees, including 123 women and 210 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 41 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.