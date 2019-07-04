UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:58 PM

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in the provinces of. Aleppo (1) and Latakia (5). The Turkish side has registered ten cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (9), Idlib (1)," the ministry said in its bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has carried out one humanitarian operation in a settlement in Hama province, delivering 500 food packages with a total weight of 2,420 tonnes to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,527. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Same Refugee Agreement Weight

Recent Stories

Dollar will come down if Nawaz, Zardari return loo ..

7 minutes ago

Speakers call for making peace education part of c ..

3 minutes ago

After Rana Sana’s arrest, Khurshid Shah advises ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Reh ..

3 minutes ago

Rain likely at isolated places today

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves 21 member core ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.