Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in the provinces of. Aleppo (1) and Latakia (5). The Turkish side has registered ten cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (9), Idlib (1)," the ministry said in its bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has carried out one humanitarian operation in a settlement in Hama province, delivering 500 food packages with a total weight of 2,420 tonnes to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,527. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.