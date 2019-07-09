UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:13 PM

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one ceasefire violation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one ceasefire violation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 cases of firing in the provinces of Hama (4), Latakia (2). The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violation in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained the same and totals 2,531, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Same Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

BASF shares plunge on profit warning

2 minutes ago

Europe's once biggest migrant centre to close in I ..

2 minutes ago

China urges US to 'immediately cancel' arms sale t ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban, Afghan Gov't Held No Discussions on Place ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity prices to further increase under IMF p ..

11 minutes ago

ETEA announces entry test results for admission of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.