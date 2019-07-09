Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one ceasefire violation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 cases of firing in the provinces of Hama (4), Latakia (2). The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violation in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained the same and totals 2,531, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.