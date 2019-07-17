Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered six truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in the provinces of. Latakia - 4, Hama - 1, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish side has registered eleven cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (6), Idlib (5)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, Russian military have held one humanitarian action in Aleppo, giving out 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.42 tonnes, the center noted.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria totals 2,534. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.