Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:02 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded six ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered six cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (5) and Aleppo (1).

The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

Though the Syrian government retook control over most of the territories from militants in late 2017, counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas. Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria.

