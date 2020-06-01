Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded six ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded six ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered six incidents of hostilities in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered two violations: one in Aleppo province and one in Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a further 88 Syrian refugees, including 27 women and 45 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have demined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces over the past day and defused 32 explosive devices.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.