Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 3 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered three, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded six facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latalia - 4, Aleppo - 21. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 3 cases of opening fire in Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a different bulletin, the ministry has noted that 34 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from neighboring Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 34 refugees (including: 10 women and 17 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

