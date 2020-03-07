MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Syrian militants opened fire six times on settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone after a new ceasefire took effect on Friday, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

"Six shelling have been registered since the beginning of ceasefire at midnight on March 6," Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the commander of the center, said at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.