Russia Registers 6,060 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 42,853 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Russia has registered 6,060 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 42,853, the response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,060 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in 78 regions in Russia. Of these, almost 43 percent did not show clinical symptoms," the center said.

It added that the cumulative 42,853 cases were registered in 85 regions.

Of the new cases, 3,570 were registered in Moscow, 709 in Moscow region, 129 in Nizhny Novgorod Region.

More than 230 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 3,291.

"Over the past 24 hours, 234 people were discharged upon their recovery ... For the entire period, 3,291 have been discharged in Russia," the statement said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia rose by 48 to 361 within a day.