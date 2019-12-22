UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 61 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 61 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 53 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 61 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 25 in Idlib, 16 in Latakia, 11 in Aleppo and nine in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 53 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 38 in Idlib, 12 in Latakia, two in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

According to the center, the Russian military has conducted four humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of over 2 tonnes to civilians in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Tartus, as well as 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to the residents of Raqqa province.

In addition, the center stressed that over 900 Syrian refugees had returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 920 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 298 people (including 90 women and 152 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 622 people (including 187 women and 317 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory and defused 45 explosive devices over the given period.

