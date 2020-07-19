UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 6,109 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Registers 6,109 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,109 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,234 on the previous day), bringing the cumulative total to 771,546, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,109 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,514 (24.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 771,546 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 percent.

Moscow has registered 591 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 245 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 237 new cases (compared to 578, 359 and 247 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 95 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (124 on Saturday). The total death toll has reached 12,342.

A total of 3,481 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 7,490 on Saturday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 550,344.

