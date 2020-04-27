UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 6,198 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russia has registered 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,361 yesterday), bringing the total to 87,147, the national coronavirus response response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,198 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 2,693 (or 43.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 87,147 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 7.

7 percent increase from 80,949 the day before.

Of all the new cases, 2,871 have been registered in Moscow, 638 in Moscow region and 207 in Nizhny Novgorod region (compared to yesterday's 2,971, 576 and 153 respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 50 (66 yesterday) to 794.

As many as 579 patients have recovered over the given period (517 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 7,346.

