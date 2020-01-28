UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 62 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 62 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 22 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 62 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 21 in Latakia, two in Aleppo, 26 in Idlib, 13 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 22 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 15 in Aleppo, four in Idlib, one in Latakia and two in Hama" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the residents of Daraa province, the ministry added.

