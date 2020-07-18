UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6,234 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 6,234 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,234 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,406 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 765,473, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,234 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,522 (24.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 765,473 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.

8 percent.

Moscow has registered 578 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 259 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 247 new cases (compared to 531, 349 and 252 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 124 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (186 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 12,247.

A total of 7,490 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 7,681 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 546,863.

Related Topics

Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nelson Mandela Int'l Day being observed today

34 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam says  no food shortage in country des ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of ..

44 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 July 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.