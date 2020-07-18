Russia Registers 6,234 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,234 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,406 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 765,473, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,234 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,522 (24.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 765,473 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.

8 percent.

Moscow has registered 578 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 259 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 247 new cases (compared to 531, 349 and 252 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 124 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (186 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 12,247.

A total of 7,490 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 7,681 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 546,863.