Russia Registers 6,406 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,406 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,428 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 759,203, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,406 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,663 (26 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 759,203 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 575 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 301 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 249 new cases (compared to 531, 349 and 252 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases were recorded in Sevastopol and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 186 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (167 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 12,123.

A total of 7,681 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,443 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 539,373.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 24.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 271,700 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.