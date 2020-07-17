UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6,406 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 6,406 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia has registered 6,406 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (6,428 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 759,203, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,406 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,663 (26 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 759,203 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.9 percent.

Moscow has registered 575 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 301 new cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 249 new cases (compared to 531, 349 and 252 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases were recorded in Sevastopol and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 186 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (167 yesterday). The total death toll has reached 12,123.

A total of 7,681 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,443 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 539,373.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 24.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 271,700 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Russia Died Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

3 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

20 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

54 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.