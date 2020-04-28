UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 6,411 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:21 PM

Russia Registers 6,411 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered record-high 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,198 yesterday), bringing the total to 93,558, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia has registered record-high 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,198 yesterday), bringing the total to 93,558, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Russia's COVID-19 total is now higher that Iran's, where 91,472 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,411 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 2,609 (or 40.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 93,558 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 7.

4 percent increase from 87,147 the day before.

Of all the new cases, 3,075 have been registered in Moscow, 523 in Moscow region and 198 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,871, 638 and 161 respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 72 (50 yesterday) to 867.

As many as 1,110 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (579 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 8,456.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Since March, over 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to be ..

13 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz takes oath as Minister for Informatio ..

20 minutes ago

Australia NRL fines players for quarantine breache ..

36 seconds ago

Virus provisions push down Santander profits

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports increase 15.86 % in 3 quarters of ..

37 seconds ago

European stock markets steady at open

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.