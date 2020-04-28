Russia Registers 6,411 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia has registered record-high 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,198 yesterday), bringing the total to 93,558, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Russia's COVID-19 total is now higher that Iran's, where 91,472 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,411 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 2,609 (or 40.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 93,558 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 7.

4 percent increase from 87,147 the day before.

Of all the new cases, 3,075 have been registered in Moscow, 523 in Moscow region and 198 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,871, 638 and 161 respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 72 (50 yesterday) to 867.

As many as 1,110 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (579 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 8,456.